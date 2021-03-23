Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss military-political situation in the region

Armenia Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Army General Sergey Shoigu.

The Defense Ministers of the two allied countries discussed the main directions of large-scale reforms in the Armenian Armed Forces, issues related to the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, namely, the operations of joint troops, as well as the mission of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno Karabakh.

During the telephone conversation, special reference was made to the security measures taken in Syunik.



Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoigu also discussed the military-political situation in the region.