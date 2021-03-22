Concert in Yerevan to be dedicated to 100th anniversary of Astor Piazzolla

The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia will dedicate a concert to the 100th anniversary of Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla.

The concert on April 1 will feature works by Piazzolla: Tangazo, Tres Tangos, Jorge Adios, Concierto de Nacar, Adios Nonino, Le Grand Tango, Violentango, Ave Maria, Libertango and others.



Astor Piazzolla’s name is synonymous with tango. The great Argentine musician has created a new branch of tango, combining elements of jazz and classical music with traditional tango.



The State Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Italian accordionist-bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, whose music has been greatly influenced by Astor Piazzolla. Pietrodarchi often performs Piazzolla’s works during his performances.



The Yerevan concert will be conducted by Gianluca Marciano and Sergey Smbatyan.