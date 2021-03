Artsakh publishes the names of 192 servicemen killed in action

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has published the names of 192 servicemen killed in action during the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression in fall 2020.

Asatryan Gevorg Hrach, born in 2000

Sargsyan Sos Armen, born in 2001

Khachatryan Samvel Seyran, born in 2002

Tonoyan Tonakan Levon, born in 2000

Vardanyan Arthur Mkhitar, born in 2001

Budoyan Vahan Andranik, born in 2000

Muradyan Hovhannes Armen, born in 2001

Yenokyan Edik Yuri, born in 2001

Reserve Muradyan Garik Serob, born in 1964

Prazyan Ruben Ashot, born iin 1993

Reserve Madatyan Vardan Hovhannes, born in 1979

Avagyan Slavik Eldar, born in 1984

Reserve Zargaryan Arshak Komitas, born in 1988

Reserve Badalyan Khachik Hrachik, born in 1972

Reserve Hakobyan Georgy Alexander, born in 1994

Reserve Soghomonyan Petros Ashot, born in 1987

Abazyan Tigran Vanik, born in 2001

Harutyunyan Armen Murad, born in 1987

Gharayan David Garegin, born in 2000

Arthur Boris Sargsyan, born in 1988

Reserve Israelyan Simon Spartak, born in 1986

Hakobyan Ashot Kamo, born in 1989

Reserve Petrosyan Hrant Grisha, born in 1974

Reserve Sahakyan Samvel Eduard, born in1973

Reserve Harutyunyan Levon Hovhannes, born in 1992

Reserve Sargsyan Vachagan Aram, born in 1990

Reserve Arshakyan Frunze Ruben, born in 1996

Reserve Rostomyan Suren William, born in 1986

Reserve Barseghyan Arthur Ruslan, born in 1987

Reserve Israelyan Levon Danek, born in 1979

Reserve Manasaryan Arthur Samvel, born in 1977

Reserve Iradyan Edgar Hamlet, born in 1985

Gasparyan Edgar Vahagn, born in 1986

Vardanyan Armen Mamikon, born in 1974

Mirzoyan Vigen Zhora, born in 1982

Melkonyan Karapet Igit, born in 1997

Mkrtchyan Vardan Ashot, born in 1985

Reserve Arsenyan Aharon Vardan, born in 1994

Volunteer Kartashyan Narek Tigran, born in 1999

Volunteer Hovhannisyan Vaghinak Vardan, born in 1981

Reserve Tutoyan Hovhannes Manvel, born in 1991

Reserve Karchikyan Avetik Zaven, born in 1995

Reserve Bagratunyan Vaspurak Robert, born in 1975

Reserve Ghazaryan Andranik Levon, born in 1981

Reserve Manukyan Mihran Hakob, born in 1987

Hakobyan Hakob Norik, born in 1990

Reserve Kostanyan Ashot Ara, born in 1998

Ghulyan Gevorg Razmik, born in 2002

Babayan Aren Ararat, born in 2001

Ghazaryan David Volodya, born in 2002

Khachatryan David Karen, born in 2001

Vardanyan Harut Sargis, born in 1999

Khachatryan Hovsep Garegin, born in 2001

Voskanyan Tigran Zhirayr, born in 2000

Sargsyan Mnatsakan Ponik, born in 2000

Yengoyan Gagik Mkrtch, born in 2001

Hovsepyan Mayis Aghvan, born in 2001

Kirakosyan Arsen Masis, born in 2001

Nikoghosyan Arsen Gerasim, born in 2000

Hakobyan Rafik Arsen, born in 2000

Balasanyan Arthur Seryozha, born in 2001

Nazaryan Janik Armen , born in 2001

Gevorgyan Yuri Sanasar, born in 2001

Volunteer Nagdalyan Lavrik Valod, born in 1963

Muradyan Movses Rudik, born in 1990

Reserve Parsadanyan Narek Artyush, born in 1993

Mkrtichyan Seyran Seryozha, born in 1987

Volunteer Grigoryan Arthur Jivan, born in 1966

Ghazaryan Eduard Alexander, born in 2000

Reserve Sargsyan Karen Tigran, born in 1998

Volunteer Mikoyan Karlen Hovhannes, born in 1985

Movsisyan Hovhannes Martin, born in 2001

Danielyan Spartak Mihran, born in 1999

Poghosyan Barsegh Armen, born in 2001

Papyan Hayk Garik, born in 2001

Babayan David Murad, born in 1996

Yeghiazaryan Hakob Vardan, born in 2000

Mirzoyan Hamlet Grisha, born in 1978

Reserve Gaboyan Petros Zhora, born in 1969

Gharibyan Artavazd Arshak, born in 1982

Tamikyan Garik Karen, born in 1994

Shahnazaryan Yura Samvel, born in 2001

Reserve Stepanyan Zakar Zatik, born in 1979

Hunanyan John Janibek, born in 2000

Baghinyan Leon Samvel, born in 1993

Marabyan Eduard Hakob, born in 2001

Reserve Sargsyan Aram Shirastan, born in 1986

Reserve Hayrapetyan Norayr Lernik, born in 1998

Reserve Torosyan Tigran Razmik, born in 1984

Reserve Poghosyan Robert Lyova, born in 1996

Reserve Galstyan Hovsep Samvel, born in 1999

Reserve Armen Aram Isakhanyan, born in 1972

Reserve Abrahamyan Lernik Sergey, born in 1982

Hovsepyan Levon Samvel, born in 2002

Gyokchakyan Erik Artak, born in 2001

Safaryan Vasil Ivan, born in 2001

Galstyan Vazgen Yuri, born in 2002

Aganesyan Tigran Armeni, born in 2002

Grigoryan Grigor Arayik, born in 1993

Grigoryan Gagik Haykaz, born in 1990

Tosyan Vahe Arthur, born in 1999

Nersesyan Gevorg Seyran, born in 2000

Movsisyan Aren Arthur, born in 2001

Ishkhanyan Slavik Samvel, born in 2000

Khachatryan Seryozha Razmik, born in 2001

Gasparyan David Andranik, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Karlen Arthur, born in 2000

Mamoyan Omar Sharo, born in 2000

Hovsepyan David Victor, born in 1983

Tatoyan Mkhitar Ashot, born in 1998

Khachatryan Misak Varuzhan, born in 2001

Reserve Aghasyan Adorik Gurgen, born in 1976

Harutyunyan Hunan Pargev, born in 1989

Reserve Khachatryan Ashot Levon, born in 1993

Gazaryan Armenak Genadi, born in 1996

Volunteer Gasparyan Tigran Tariel, born in 1998

Volunteer Grigoryan Hamlet Mayis, born in 1975

Reserve Karapetyan Ashot Mamikon, born in 1979

Margaryan Yeghishe Shavarsh, born in 1989

Aloyan Artyom Karen, born in 1996

Aghajanyan Arthur Misha, born in 1982

Aghajanyan Khachatur Vrezh, born in 1997

Asryan Harutyun Armeni, born in 1998

Balayan Artyom Sergey, born in 1989

Gabrielyan Suren Robert, born in 1997

Gevorgyan Gevorg Razmik, born in 1994

Gevorgyan Karen Razmik, born in 1998

Gevorgyan Hayk Ruben, born in 1990

Torosyan Gevorg Mkrtich, born in 1996

Isakhanyan Manuk Samvel, born in 1994

Hakobyan Arman Gagik, born in 1989

Hakobyan Edward Rubik, born in 1993

Hajatyan Vahagn Gagik, bornin 1991

Ghazaryan Samson Hovhannes, born in 1994

Melkonyan Tigran Yeghishe, born in 1997

Mirzakhanyan Vardan Sargis, born 1993

Vardan Norik Mnatsakanyan, born in 1991

Sahakyan Arthur Arsen, born in 1989

Sargsyan Edgar Walter, born in 1987

Vardanyan Ishkhan Arshaluys, born in 1996

Ajamyan Gor Varuzhan, born in 1988

Badoyan Karen Hamlet, born 1990

Gyozalyan Lentush Grisha, born in 1993

Aghabekyan Hakob Gegham, born in 1981

Avagyan Simon Misha, born in 1972

Grigoryan Armen Samvel, born in 1976

Tovmasyan Hakob Tsolak, born in 1980

Karapetyan Khachik Vahan, born in 1978

Madatyan Tsovak Haykaram, born i n 1979

Manukyan Karen Jivan, born in 1977

Movsisyan Sevak Yervand, born in 1990

Muradyan Mkrtich Rafik, born in 1972

Mkoyan Hamlet Petros, born in 1978

Nahapetyan Rafael Hovsep, born in 1991

Shahinyan Srap Faenberg, born in 1991

Kochinyan Samvel Henrik, born in 1980

Atabekyan Vahe Yuri, born in 1964

Arzanyan Arthur Samvel, born in 1987

Hayrapetyan Mher Radik, born in 1985

Baghdasaryan Henzel Sashik, born in 1981

Melikyan Melik Mushegh, born in 1991

Aroyan Sanasar Zhan, born in 2001

Petrosyan Pavlik Arayik, born in 2001

Beganyan Armen Arayik, born in 2002

Kalashyan Rudolf Vahram, born in 2001

Reserve Mkrtchyan Tigran Asatur, born in 1993

Gevorgyan Harutyun Samvel, born in 2000

Baghdasaryan Armen Lyova, born in 1980

Reserve Khalatyan Artashes Gagik, born in 1979

Papazyan Karen Vahram, born in 2000

Sahakyan Arthur Arsen, born in 2000

Mkrtchyan Artyom Tigran, born in 2001

Solkaryan Arsen Artak, born in 2000

Volunteer Tumanyan Vahram Maghakel, born in 1980

Vardanyan Norik Gegham, born in 2002

Elbakyan Volodya Lernik, born in 1997

Hambardzumyan Sevak Gagik, born in 2002

Khachatryan Ara Adolik, born in1985

Ghukasyan Nairi Kamo, born in 2001

Reserve Portugalyan Hovhannes Vilik, born in 1981

Khachatryan Gagik Suren, born in 1997

Mkrtchyan Daniel Hovik, born in 2000

Gokoryan Narek Arthur, born in 2001

Volunteer Stepanyan Karen Vruyr, born in 1971

Volunteer Berakchyan Gevorg Babken, born in 1982

Khachatryan Serob Samvel, born in 1976

Hakobyan Ruben Areg, born in 2000

Gevorgyan Vigen Tigran, born in 2001

Fahradyan Harutyun Andranik, born in 2000

Keshishyan Artyom Vazgen, born in 1991

Sargsyan Robert Romik, born in 2001

Mkrtchyan Hayk Aram, born in 1996