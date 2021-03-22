Armed Forces of Armenia will maintain neutrality in political matters – Artak Davtyan

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia will maintain neutrality in political matters, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan said in a statement hours after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he was appointed as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces by virtue of law.

“After 44 days of heroic, selfless war, the RA Armed Forces have continued to work to ensure the continuation of our country’s reassessment and strengthening of the Artsakh security system, to neutralize external threats, and will continue to fulfill its tasks,” Davtyan said.

“The situation after the famous announcement of the leadership of the Armed Forces is resolved, and the existing disagreements have been transferred to the legal field,” he added.

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, having the constitutional status of being under the control of the Government and under civilian control, will maintain neutrality in political matters, guided exclusively by the exclusive obligation to ensure the defense, security, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders,”