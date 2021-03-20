President, Catholicos discuss situation after Artsakh war

President Armen Sarkissian visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin today, where he met with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The President and the Catholicos referred to the situation after the Artsakh war, humanitarian issues, in particular, the work undertaken to return the Armenian prisoners of war, civilians, missing persons and the bodies of the victims held on the Azerbaijani side.

Issues related to the preservation of Artsakh’s spiritual and cultural heritage were also discussed. The interlocutors expressed concern over the barbaric attitude towards historical monuments and sanctuaries in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan.

President Sarkissian and His Holiness Karekin II referred to the situation in the country, the ways to overcome the domestic political crisis, and spoke about the most important national problems and challenges.