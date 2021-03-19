Turkish national receives treatment at Stepanakert Medical Center

A Turkish citizen received medical treatment at the Artsakh Republican Medical Center, Artsakh’s Ministry of Health informs.

On March 18, at 5:09 p.m., the Stepanakert Ambulance Station was alerted that Mehmed Essen Hasan, born in 1965, a resident of Istanbul, Turkey, was in the military hospital of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh with coronary syndrome, arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, cardiogenic shock, myocardial infarction.

The patient was then taken to the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh, where all necessary measures were taken. The patient was brought out of cardiogenic shock, received medical treatment in the intensive care unit, where he remained until March 19, 13:00.

“After the situation stabilized, he was discharged and handed over to the Russian peacekeeping troops,” the Ministry of Health said.