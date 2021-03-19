Centennial of Tehlirian’s heroic act marked in Fresno

Asbarez – The centennial of Soghomon Tehlirian’s heroic act of avenging the Armenian Genocide by assassinating one its architects, Talaat Pasha, as part of Operation Nemesis, was marked Sunday at the Tehlirian Memorial Monument in Fresno’s Ararat Cemetery.

The event, organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Tehlirian chapter of Fresno and held under the auspices of the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee drew some 200 community members, some of whom had traveled from San Francisco and Los Angeles to mark this milestone.

Scouts from the Fresno Homenetmen Sassoun Chapter began the program with a solemn flag ceremony and the singing of the U.S. and Armenian National Anthems. This was followed by a requiem service officiated by the pastor of Fresno’s Holy Trinity Armenian Church Very Reverend Ashod Khachadourian.

Master of Ceremonies Sevag Jierian opened the program that included keynote remarks delivered in Armenian by ARF Western U.S. Central Committee member Alik Ourfalian, and in English by Tro Megerdichian.

The Fresno AYF Kristapor Junior (Badanegan) chapter members also participated in the program, which included moving poetry recitations by Noune Petrossian and Sevana Wassilian.

Armenia’s Honorary Consul General to Fresno, as well as a member of the Western Prelacy Executive Council Berk Apkarian delivered moving remarks highlighting Soghomon Tehlirian’s life and legacy, which have become such an integral part of the Fresno Armenian community’s identity.