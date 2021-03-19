Armenia’s tourism potential presented at MITT Moscow exhibition

Armenia presented its tourism potential at the MITT Moscow tourism exhibition held on March 16-18. With the support of the Tourism Committee of the Armenian Ministry of Economy, 20 tourism companies from Armenia participated in the exhibition.

A total of 1,500 organizations from 229 countries participated in the largest tourism exhibition of Russia.

One of the first visitors to the Armenian pavilion was Zarina Doguzova, head of Rostourism, who met with Alfred Kocharyan, acting chairman of the Tourism Committee, to discuss the scope and prospects of bilateral cooperation.

The Armenian pavilion, through the joint efforts of Armenian tourism companies and the Tourism Committee, managed to attract the attention of Russian visitors and colleagues, highlighting the diversity of tourism offers – adventure tourism, gastronomic tours, wine destinations, festivals in Yerevan and regions, etc. The Armenian Embassy in Russia took part in the formation and unique presentation of the Armenian pavilion.

On March 17, the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Russia, headed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Vardan Toghanyan, hosted representatives of the Tourism Committee and the Armenian tourism sector. The Ambassador attached importance to presenting Armenia’s tourism potential in Russia in the current difficult times, the further strengthening of the Armenian-Russian ties.

During the reception, Ambassador Toghanyan handed a souvenir to Alfred Kocharyan, acting chairman of the Tourism Committee. Representatives of Russia’s tourism business were also invited to the meeting.