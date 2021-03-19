Armenian FM briefs UN’s Human Rights Commissioner on humanitarian situation in Artsakh

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivayzian had a video conversation with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

During the conversation, the sides stressed hailed the close cooperation between Armenia and the UN Office for Human Rights. In this regard, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights praised the role of Armenia, a member of the UN Human Rights Council, in advancing the human rights agenda.

One of the main topics on the agenda was the protection of human rights in conflict situations. The Foreign Minister briefed the High Commissioner on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and the steps taken to address the urgent issues. The interlocutors expressed concern over the politicization of the humanitarian assistance process and the creation of artificial obstacles.

The parties stressed the need to exclude continuing violations of international humanitarian law and human rights. In this context, Minister Aivazian condemned the deliberate violations of its humanitarian obligations by Azerbaijan, in particular, in terms of failure to repatriate Armenian prisoners of war and hostages.