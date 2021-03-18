Decision on snap elections to be made in coming days – Minister

Decision on snap elections will be made in the coming days, Armenia’s Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan told reporters after the cabinet meeting today.

He reiterated the willingness of the authorities to hold early elections.

“I think today or tomorrow a decision will be published regarding the terms,” Petrosyan said.

“Despite the rejection of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to solve the crisis through snap elections, the crisis persists,” the Minister said, adding that the street struggle of the opposition also failed to produce results.

He reiterated the resoluteness of the authorities to achieve the settlement of the situation through snap elections in line with the Constitution.