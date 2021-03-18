Armenian, Iranian officials stress the need for withdrawal of terrorists from the region

Armenian-Iranian consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

During the meeting between Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Ghevondyan and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran for International Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand, the issues of strengthening and expanding the existing legal framework between Armenia and Iran were touched upon.

Issues related to the advancement of work on draft documents, as well as the modernization of existing agreements were discussed.

The parties referred to regional issues of mutual interest, stressed the inadmissibility of the presence of terrorists, emphasizing the need for their immediate withdrawal from the region.

Reference was made to the prospects of developing cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

A wide range of issues related to human rights, cultural cooperation, joint work within international organizations, the fight against terrorism were discussed.

The parties especially highly assessed the effective cooperation between Armenia and Iran in the UNESCO platform, which is based on the Armenian-Iranian cultural and civilizational ties. The interlocutors also touched upon a number of issues on the international political agenda.