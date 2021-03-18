Armenia to participate in ATM Dubai 2021 international exhibition

Armenia will have its own pavilion at the ATM Dubai 2021 international exhibition – the leader of inbound and outbound tourism in the Middle East, the Tourism Committee informs.

For 27 years the results and directions of world tourism have been presented to visitors and partners at the World Trade Center in Dubai.

On16-19 May 2021 the exhibition will be held at World Trade Center, Dubai and will continue virtually on 24 – 26 May 2021.

The Tourism Committee invites interested companies to apply for participation.