Ara Malikian, Diego Simeone to participate in a campaign promoting Spain in the world

Armenian violinist Ara Malikian will participate in the ‘Spain for sure’ campaign at the Teatro Real along with a number of celebrities, Antena 3 reports.

Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha González Laya will preside over the campaign, which aims to promote Spain in the world.

A campaign is promoted by the Secretary of State of Spain Global, with the support and collaboration of the Spanish Confederation of Employers’ Organizations (CEOE), the Chamber of Commerce of Spain, the Forum of Renowned Brands.

The campaign ‘Spain for sure’, presented by González Laya aims to promote Spain in the rest of the world. The meeting at the Teatro Real will be attended by well-known figures such as Atlético Madrid coach Diego Pablo Simeone, violinist Ara Malikian, SEAT President Wayne Griffiths and others, who have been chosen by the Government to star in the second stage of the campaign.

The first part of the campaign featured Spaniards such as Rafa Nadal, Isabel Coixet, José Andrés or Pau Gasol, among others. Now this campaign is starring foreign personalities residing in Spain, who explain in the first person what the country offers to those who want to work, study, invest and enjoy their life.

During the selection of the participants, an attempt has been made to look for diverse profiles, of different nationalities hat serve to promote the strengths and virtues of Spain.