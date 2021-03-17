Turkey moves to close pro-Kurdish HDP Party

Turkey’s state prosecutor filed a case with the Constitutional cCourt demanding the closure of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) party, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 17.

The request came from Bekir Şahin, a prosecutor for the Supreme Court, who filed the indictment saying HDP members, “through their statements and actions, aimed to break the unity of the state with the Turkish people.”

The government accuses the HDP of links to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey.

Ethnic Armenian MP Garo Paylan is a member of the party