Azerbaijan moves to polish out medieval Armenian inscriptions on captured churches

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 17, 2021, 20:52
Yesterday, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev visited the occupied Hadrut region, inspected medieval Armenian churches, and proclaimed their inscriptions “fake” and worthy of erasure.

“The Azerbaijani dictator personally instructs to wipe off Armenian traces from the occupied areas in Artsakh,” Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan said in a Twitter post.

“War crimes by Aliyev regime continue at full scale,” he said.

