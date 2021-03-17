Azerbaijan has failed to meet the requirements of November ceasefire – Rep. Pallone

Armenia has upheld their end of the November ceasefire, but Azerbaijan has failed to meet the requirements of the deal, Congressman Frank Pallone said in a Twitter post.

“My colleagues and I introduced a resolution calling on Azerbaijan to immediately release all POWs and detained civilians in the aftermath of the 2020 war,” he said

My colleagues and I introduced a resolution calling on Azerbaijan to immediately release all POWs and detained civilians in the aftermath of the 2020 war. https://t.co/p1tvdYzaI0 — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) March 16, 2021

Over 30 U.S. Representatives joined House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) in introducing new legislation, led by the Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders, calling on Azerbaijan to immediately release over 200 Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians, illegally kept hostage over 100 days after the November 9th ceasefire statement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Congressional Armenian Caucus Leaders Cite Importance of U.S. leadership to Secure Azerbaijan’s Release of Armenian POWs