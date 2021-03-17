All Armenian POWs must be returned, French Ambassador says

All prisoners of war and other detainees must be returned, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told a press conference today.

“My stance on the issue is clear-all captives must be returned based not only on the statement of November 9, but also international conventions,” the Ambassador said.

He said the OSCE Minsk Group remains the only format where discussions, negotiations can be held with a view of finding a diplomatic solution to the issue.

“When we talk about the OSCE Minsk Group, we must understand that we are dealing with a negotiating body that is ready to mediate and help both sides. During her visit to Armenia the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office also mentioned that the OSCE Minsk Group is the only mediation format. The Minsk Group Co-Chairs are currently in talks to pay a working visit to the region,” Ambassador Lacôte stated.