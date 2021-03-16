Hayastan Fund must be above any doubts and speculations: President chairs meeting of the Board of Trustees

President Armen Sarkissian, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, participated in the 29th special session of the Board of Trustees of the Fund, which was held remotely.

Issues related to the Fund’s management and activities were discussed during the meeting.

The participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh on September 27, 2020.

“This meeting of the Fund’s Board of Trustees is extraordinary both in terms of its agenda and the conditions in which it takes place: the aftermath of the war, the tense political situation in Armenia, the loss of both human lives and territorially, severely wounded Artsakh, coronavirus, huge social, economic and political crisis and difficulties,” the President said in his opening remarks.

“As a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, many of our compatriots in Artsakh have suffered great human and material losses, lost their homes, property, some of them have lost family and relatives. The Fun is currently implementing a program to support them,” the President said.

He stressed that above all he would like to focus on the important issue of trust.

“I have already had the opportunity to say that as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, I am deeply concerned that due to the transfer of the money donated to the fund by our compatriots and friends to the government, there was some concern and dissatisfaction with the fund’s activities. This fact has also become a cause for speculation,” President Sarkissian stressed.

“We will try to find very specific and practical answers and solve the problem so that the foundation can continue its activities and implement the important programs for which it was created. We must do everything possible to ensure that trust in the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is crystal clear so that it is not endangered in any way,” he added.

“When I was elected chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees, I expressed the opinion that the foundation needs serious changes. During the first session, I even offered to make suggestions on how to improve the fund’s activities. Today’s special sitting is an opportunity to discuss not only the issue of trust, to restore it, but also to think or at least start thinking about taking really radical steps to transform the fund as a structure, a pan-Armenian phenomenon. Let’s not only think, but act in that direction,” President Sarkissian suggested.

He stressed that the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund must be a structure void of any suspicions, assumptions, and speculations.

“I continue to hold the view that we need a new vision, an action plan, in tune with today and tomorrow, because today Armenia and Artsakh are different than months ago. Today the world is different, today our compatriots, who are our donors, live in a new, changing world, therefore, we must be a modern foundation. And, of course, the aftermath of the war and the epidemic has presented us with very serious challenges,” the President stated.

“The Fund, as a pan-Armenian organization, has an obligation to be at the forefront of solving these problems. First of all, the list should include support for the families of our fallen compatriots, wounded soldiers, as well as the solution of their health problems, the living conditions of our compatriots from Artsakh who were displaced from their cradles. In addition, development projects must be initiated and implemented,” he emphasized.

At the same time, the President urged everyone to put aside all political, personal, other interests and issues, to make informed decisions that will help restore trust in the foundation and make this structure the locomotive that will lead the rest of the charity. to Armenian structures.