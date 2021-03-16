Core issues of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain unsolved, Armenian FM tells OSCE Chair

There should be no illusion that the use of force, accompanied by mass atrocities including ethnic cleansing and war crimes, can contribute to conflict resolution, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian said during a meeting with Ann Linde, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister of Sweden.

“Core issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process which have not been reflected in the trilateral statement, remain unresolved. Amongst them is the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination which entails the issue of the status and territories of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Minister Aivazian said.

“Unfortunately, Azerbaijan refuses to implement the trilateral statement as hundreds of the Armenian POW and civilian hostages remain in captivity. After four months of ceasefire Azerbaijan continues to inflict suffering on hundreds of people and their family members subjecting them to physical and psychological pressure. These unacceptable actions are stronger than hollow talks about peace and the end of the conflict,” the Foreign Minister stated.