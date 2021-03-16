Armenian Ambassador chairs meeting of the UN Commission on the Status of Women

On 15 March, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Mher Margaryan chaired the opening meeting of the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW65).

In his opening remarks, the Permanent Representative of Armenia reflected on the issues of representation of women in all aspects of decision making and full participation in public life.

“In many countries, including in my own country Armenia, the potential of women’s equal and meaningful participation in public life is yet to be fully realized. We need to recommit ourselves to creating a conducive environment for empowerment of women in decision-making processes, including in political leadership,” Mher Margaryan noted.

He highlighted the crucial importance of the support of the international community in ensuring that women and girls are protected in conflict settings and in situations of humanitarian crises as they are the ones disproportionately affected and continue to be at increased risk of injustice and inequality, including in terms of access to essential services, resilience and livelihood opportunities.

Ambassador Margaryan stresssed that CSW65 provides an opportunity to come up with strong action-oriented policy recommendations and ensure building back better towards a future that is more equal, resilient and sustainable.

“This can only be achieved if all stakeholders are united in taking the bold steps required to make gender equality a reality by 2030. Let us all work together for a meaningful outcome that will make a tangible difference for the world’s women and girls, now and for generations to come”, Mher Margaryan concluded his remarks.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, presidents of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the UN General Assembly also delivered introductory remarks.

The CSW is the principal intergovernmental policy-making body in the areas of women’s rights, gender equality and empowerment of women comprising of 45 member states elected for four year term.

Armenia was elected as a member of the Commission for the period of 2019-2023. On 22 March 2019, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the UN Mr. Mher Margaryan was elected as a Chair of the 64th and 65th sessions of the CSW.

The 65th session of the CSW runs from 15 to 26 March, and will mostly involve virtual sessions, including four Ministerial roundtables and events organized by UN Women, the United Nations agency which works to accelerate gender equality globally, in collaboration with other agencies, organizations and civil society.

On 18 March the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN will hold a virtual discussion on the margins of the CSW65 entitled “Between War and Pandemic: Voices from the Field”.