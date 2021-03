OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to arrive in Armenia

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde will arrive in the Armenia today.

On March 16 she will meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian. The meeting will be followed by a statement for the press.

Ann Linde earlier visited Azeraijan. While in Baku, she had a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.