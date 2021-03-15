93rd Oscars nominations announced

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas announced the 93rd Oscars® nominations today, live from London, via a global livestream on Oscar.com,
Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc.
In the Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees.
Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 23 categories beginning Thursday, April 15, through Tuesday, April 20.
The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.
The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
The leading nominees:
- 10 nominations – Mank
- 6 – The Father
- 6 – Judas and the Black Messiah
- 6 – Minari
- 6 – Nomadland
- 6 – Sound of Metal
- 6 – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best actress
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best supporting actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best supporting actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
The full list of nominees can be found here.