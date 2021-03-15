93rd Oscars nominations announced

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas announced the 93rd Oscars® nominations today, live from London, via a global livestream on Oscar.com,

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc.

In the Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees.

Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 23 categories beginning Thursday, April 15, through Tuesday, April 20.



The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

The leading nominees:

10 nominations – Mank

6 – The Father

6 – Judas and the Black Messiah

6 – Minari

6 – Nomadland

6 – Sound of Metal

6 – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

The full list of nominees can be found here.