Pan Armenian Council launches petition, urging President Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide

The Pan Armenian Council of Western United States and its member organizations have launched an online petition urging President Joseph R. Biden to honor his pledge to reaffirm U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide in his annual remembrance statement by properly acknowledging the mass murder of 1.5 million Armenian men, women, and children by the Ottoman Turkish government as genocide.

The online petition, hosted on change.org—an activism portal —provides a simple form to take action. The petition aims to collect thousands of signatures by April 24, 2021.

The campaign calls on the White House to end this shameful chapter of U.S. complicity in Turkey’s denial of this unpunished crime against humanity and unequivocally affirm the official U.S. policy established in a near unanimous historic bipartisan expression by Congress in 2019 through the passage of H.Res.296 and S.Res.150. Individuals are strongly urged to add their names to the petition to ensure that their voices are heard.

The Pan Armenian Council of Western USA is a community wide coalition of 23 organizations. It serves as a meeting ground for influential leading organizations to foster mutual understanding, coordination of efforts and consensus-building, all in the name of collective community interests and the welfare of Armenia and Artsakh.

Pan Armenian Council of Western United States of America and its member organizations:

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian Bar Association

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Western District

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region

Armenian Relief Society of Western USA

Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA

Armenian Society of Los Angeles – Iranahay Miutyun

Armenian Youth Association of California – Irakahay Miutyun

Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA

Homenetmen Western USA

Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles

Kessab Educational Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

Service Employees International Union – Armenian Caucus

Southern California Armenian Democrats

Tekeyan Cultural Association

Unified Young Armenians

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America