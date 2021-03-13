European Court notifies CoE Committee of Ministers about Armenian POWs

On March 9, the European Court of Human Rights, based on the numerous applications of the Armenian representative to the ECHR, as well as the fact that the Azerbaijani government repeatedly violated the deadlines set by the European Court and failed to provide complete information, made a decision to notify the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on the issue of violations of the rights of Armenian civilians and prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan.

The decisions of the European Court of Human Rights regarding the application of an interim measure against Azerbaijan regarding prisoners of war are still in force. With the interim measures, the European Court ordered Azerbaijan to provide information on the conditions of detention of the detainees, their state of health, as well as the measures taken to return them.

As for the claims of interim measures against Armenia, the European Court noted that taking into account the nature of the information provided by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the Court decided not to apply interim measures, therefore it did not find it necessary to notify the Committee of Ministers.