Armenian President sends message to Pope on eighth anniversary of enthronement

President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to His Holiness Pope Francis on eighth anniversary of his enthronement.

The message reads:

“The relations between the Holy See and Armenia are anchored on historical ties, large religious and cultural heritage, which are a solid basis for enriching the bilateral agenda and taking practical steps to deepen cooperation.

I reaffirm Armenia’s interest and commitment to further develop interstate relations with the Holy See.

We are grateful to you for your prayers and messages of peace during this difficult time, which warmed our hearts and souls.

It is our wish that the Ecumenical Church continue to successfully fulfill its cherished mission in favor of the establishment of world peace and solidarity.”