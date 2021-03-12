Russia notes the positive attitude of Yerevan and Baku within the framework of the trilateral working group

Yerevan and Baku demonstrate a constructive attitude within the framework of the activities of the trilateral working group (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia) on Nagorno-Karabakh, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters today.

“We note the generally constructive attitude demonstrated by both Baku and Yerevan within the framework of the trilateral working group chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova recalled that its main task is to implement the agreements reached at the highest level on unblocking all economic and transport links in the region.

“We hope that the same focus on the positive and the search for mutually acceptable points of contact will prevail both in the official comments and in the media space of Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the diplomat added.

