Founder of Armenian DASARAN educational platform named 2021 Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum

World Economic Forum has honored global recognition to the CEO and Founder of DASARAN Educational Platform, Mr. Suren Aloyan’s for his unique professional and societal contributions. The Forum has honored Suren Aloyan as a Young Global Leader 2021.

Suren Aloyan is the first ever Armenian national to be honored this title by the WEF. As a World Economic Forum Young Leader Suren Aloyan will represent Armenia in the diverse community of world-renowned young leaders.

YGL forum is an accelerator for a dynamic community of exceptional people with the vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world. The growing membership of more than 1,400 members and alumni of 120 nationalities includes civic and business innovators, entrepreneurs, technology pioneers, educators, activists, artists, journalists, and more.

Aligned with the World Economic Forum’s mission, YGL seeks to drive public-private co-operation in the global public interest. The Forum is united by the belief that today’s pressing problems present an opportunity to build a better future across sectors and boundaries.

The World Economic Forum is an International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

With an average budget of 300 million Swiss francs, the World Economic Forum is partnered with such large organizations as Google, Nestle, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, ABB.