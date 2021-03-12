Aliyev makes provocative statements about internationally recognized territories of Armenia – Tatevik Hayrapetyan

Aliyev makes provocative and inadmissible statements about the internationally recognized territories of the Republic of Armenia, Tatevik Hayrapetyan, member of the “My Step” parliamentary faction, said at today’s sitting of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons.

Humanitarian aspect of the Nagorno Karabakh war were on the agenda of the meeting.

“The reality is that Azerbaijan, a member state of the Council of Europe, launched an aggression against the civilian population of Artsakh with the obvious support of another member state, Turkey. Although a trilateral statement on ceasefire was signed on November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan continues to fail to fulfill its obligations,” Hayrapetyan said.

She noted that many Armenian prisoners of war are still being held in Azerbaijan, which is unacceptable. At the same time, she said, humanitarian issues are difficult to overcome unless there is a political solution.

“Yes, Azerbaijan has taken the path of aggression, which is not a political solution,” the MP stated.

She drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan continues to use hate speech and threatening language.

“President Aliyev of Azerbaijan makes provocative and inadmissible statements about the internationally recognized territories of the Republic of Armenia. This is inadmissible. It must receive an adequate response from the international community,” said Tatevik Hayrapetyan.