A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit 34 km southwest of the Turkish city of Igdir, the Armenian Natonal Survey for Seismic Protection informs.

The quake was registered at 09:57 local time (05:57Greenweech time) and measured 5 at the epicenter.

It was felt in Vardanashen and Janfida villages in Armenia’s Armavir province and capital Yerevan.