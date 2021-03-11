Valentina Matvienko acted as mediator in the release of Maral Najarian

Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan has expressed gratitude to President of the Federal Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko, who responded to the letter of all women of the National Assembly initiated by Tatev Hayrapetyan, and to his own request to act as mediator in releasing Maral Najarian.

Mirzoyan said he is going to propose to the Parliamentary Council to award Mrs. Matvienko a Medal of Honor.

“I am full of hope that the joint efforts with our partners will allow us to return all the prisoners of war and captives one day,” Mirzoyan said.

After spending four grueling months in captivity in Azerbaijan, Maral Najarian has safely arrived in Lebanon.

