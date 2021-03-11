Ruling My Step faction accepts President’s invitation for discussions

The ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly is ready to participate in the meeting initiated by President Armen Sarkissian, leader of the faction Lilit Makunts told Armenpress.

‘’Today I informed the President’s administration that we accept the President’s invitation and we are ready to participate in the meeting initiated by the President,’’ Makuts said.

Bright Armenia faction has also announced it will accept the invitation for discussions.

On Wednesday President Armen Sarkissian invited the Prime Minister, the leaders of the parliamentary factions, the leaders of the Homeland Salvation Movement for a meeting at the presidential residence on March 13.

“The political crisis in the country continues, the situation remains tense, which can have unpredictable, irreversible consequences for our state. There are many problems, their solution requires urgent systemic changes, including constitutional and legislative ones,” the President said in a statement.

“Both the government and the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces have repeatedly expressed their positions. However, there is a lack of mutual understanding and a desire to meet each other. Moreover, calls for intolerance have become more frequent,” the President added.

He reaffirmed the conviction that the only way to resolve the differences is through negotiations and dialogue, “and the only way for the development of Armenia and Artsakh is the consolidation of the efforts and opportunities of all of us.”