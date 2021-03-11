President will not sign the decree on appointing Artak Davtyan as Army chief

The President of the Republic will not sign the draft decree on appointing Artak Davtyan as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and will not apply to the Constitutional Court, the President’s Office said.

On March 11, 2021, the President of the Republic returned with his objections the draft decree attached to the Prime Minister’s proposal to appoint Artak Davtyan as Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces.

On March 10, 2021, the President of the Republic has already applied to the Constitutional Court with a request to determine the issue of compliance of the provisions of the Law on Military Service and the Status of Servicemen with certain articles of the Constitution.