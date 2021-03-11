PM to resend motion on Artak Davtyan’s appointment to the President

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will resend the motion on Artak Davtyan’s appointment as Chief of the General Staff to the President with substantiations, the Prime Minister’s Office informs.

President Armen Sarkissian earlier rejected the motion and sent it back to the Prime Minister with objections.

PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday Colonel General Onik Gaspartyan was dismissed from the post of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces by virtue of law.

He then proposed the President to appoint Artak Davtyan to the post.

Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan held the post of Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces from May 24, 2018 to June 8, 2020. On July 16, 2020, by the decision of the Prime Minister, he was appointed Chairman of the Committee on Military Industry of the Republic of Armenia and was removed from the post on November 11, 2020. On March 9, 2021 by the order of the Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, he was appointed a senior officer for special assignments.