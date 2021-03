A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit 14 km northeast of the city of Khoy in Iran, the Armenian National Survey for Seismic Protection reports.

The quake was registered on the depth of 10 km and measured 5-6 at the epicenter 95 km from the Armenian border.

The earthquake was felt in the cities of Agarak, Meghri, Kajaran, Kapan, Goris and Sisian in Armenia’s Syunik province.