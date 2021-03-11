Bright Armenia accepts President’s invitation for discussions

Bright Armenia Party has accepted the President’s invitation for consultations, its leader Edmon Marukyan said in a Facebook post.

“We accept the invitation and are ready to participate in any discussion where it will be possible to restore civil solidarity and find ways to get the country out of a deep crisis,” Markyan said.

On Wednesday President Armen Sarkissian invited the Prime Minister, the leaders of the parliamentary factions, the leaders of the Homeland Salvation Movement for a meeting at the presidential residence on March 13.

“The political crisis in the country continues, the situation remains tense, which can have unpredictable, irreversible consequences for our state. There are many problems, their solution requires urgent systemic changes, including constitutional and legislative ones,” the President said in a statement.

“Both the government and the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces have repeatedly expressed their positions. However, there is a lack of mutual understanding and a desire to meet each other. Moreover, calls for intolerance have become more frequent,” the President added.

He reaffirmed the conviction that the only way to resolve the differences is through negotiations and dialogue, “and the only way for the development of Armenia and Artsakh is the consolidation of the efforts and opportunities of all of us.”