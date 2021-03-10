Six more bodies found during search operations in Artsakh

Rescuers have found and retrieved six bodies during the search operations carried out in the south-eastern part of Martuni region and Varanda (Fizuli) region, the rescuers found and retrieved six bodies, the State Emergency Service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs informs.

According to preliminary data, all of them are servicemen. The identities of the latter will be clear after the forensic examination.

A total of 1,496 bodies have been found since the ceasefire.

The search will continue tomorrow.