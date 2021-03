OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde is expected to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Ahead of the visit she held a meeting with Minsk Group Co-Chairs and her Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk.

“Useful briefing by Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and my Personal Representative Kasprzyk ahead of my upcoming visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Ann Linde Ann Linde tweeted.