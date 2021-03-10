iGorts: Armenia invites Diaspora professionals to serve in the public sector

Since independence, the Armenian Diaspora has been pivotal in driving the process of nation-building forward, playing an integral role in the development of the homeland.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is determined to take this role a step further for the second year in a row with the iGorts 2021 program, an unprecedented opportunity for Diaspora professionals to serve within their sphere of expertise among the ranks of Armenia’s state institutions.

The Office of the High Commissioner welcomes all eligible applicants to submit their applications by April 15. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview after the screening process is completed. The program is set to start on the 1st of September 2021and professionals are asked to serve for a minimum of 1 year in Armenia.

Following the selection process, Armenian professionals will be placed in different state bodies in need of their expertise, and will contribute to the improvement and the development of programs and policies within Armenia’s public sector.