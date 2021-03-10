Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan applies to the Administrative Court

Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan says he has filed a lawsuit to the Administrative Court.

In a statement issued shortly after the Prime Minister declared him dismissed from the post of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Onik Gasparyan called the process “unconstitutional.”

“My position is unchanged․ Both the published statement and the whole process of dismissal are unconstitutional, which once again confirms that a solution to the current crisis meeting the interests of the country can be ensured only by the resignation of the Prime Minister of the Republic and early parliamentary elections,” he stated.

The Colonel-General said he has applied to the RA Administrative Court “in order to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and law in the Republic of Armenia and to exercise power exclusively on the basis of law.”

“I will continue my service to the homeland and the Armenian people in a different status,” he said.

Addressing Generals, Officers and soldiers, he said “the exclusive mission of the Armed Forces is to ensure the security of the homeland,” and urged them to continue the selfless and patriotic service exclusively to the homeland and the people for the sake of development of the Armed Forces and the strengthening of Armenia and Artsakh.