Classical works by Arno Babajanyan to be presented at a concert in Moscow

On April 5, laureates of international competitions will perform academic works by Arno Babajanyan in Moscow on the occasion of the composer’s 100th birth anniversary, the Artis Futura International Foundation for the Preservation and Development of Culture and Art told TASS on Wednesday.

“Arno Babajanyan is known to the general audience as the author of pop songs of the 60s-80s, while few people know that he left behind a rich classical legacy. Complex piano, instrumental and orchestral works of Babajanyan were performed by the best symphony and chamber orchestras and musicians – Mstislav Rostropovich, Emil Gilels, David Oistrakh, Lev Vlasenko,” reminded the organizers of the evening.

The purpose of the event is to introduce the audience to the classical works of the composer.

Laureates of international competitions, cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan, pianists Andrei Gugnin and Zara Hambardzumyan, violinist Hayk Kazazyan will perform in the concert hall of the “Niko” gallery. The program will include Trio for violin, cello and piano, Sonata for violin and piano, “Dedication to D. Shostakovich”, as well as piano pieces.

Guests of the evening will also be able to visit an exhibition of photographs dedicated to the life of Babajanyan.