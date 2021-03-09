UK Government deeply concerned by use of cluster munitions, inhuman treatment of POWs

The UK Government is deeply concerned by allegations that cluster munitions and artillery rockets were used during the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and that prisoners of war have been subjected to cruel, degrading or inhuman treatment, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in response to a written question by Baroness Caroline Cox.

“During her recent visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan the Minister for the European Neighborhood and the Americas urged both parties to ensure thorough investigations into all allegations,” he said.

Baroness Cox had asked Her Majesty’s Government what representations they had made to the government of Azerbaijan about reports that Azerbaijani forces (1) have treated captured ethnic Armenian troops inhumanely, and (2) used cluster munitions and artillery rockets, in the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.