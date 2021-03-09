Joe Biden’s dogs moved out of White House over biting incident

Joe and Jill Biden’s German shepherds have been removed from the White House after the younger dog, Major, reportedly bit a security agent, the BBC reports.

According to US media, the pets have been sent back to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware.

It follows Major’s aggressive behavior towards White House staff.

The Bidens adopted three-year-old Major in 2018. He became the first dog from an animal shelter to live in the White House.

Their other dog, Champ, is 13.

Anonymous sources told CNN that Major had been jumping, barking and charging at White House staff and security.