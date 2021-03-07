Reports on tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border “blatant misinformation” – MoD

The Ministry of Defense has refuted the reports on tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to the Ministry, various social networks and media outlets report tension on the border, shootings, and large gatherings of the enemy forces.

In particular, the reports claim that “there are accumulations of Turkish-Azerbaijani heavy equipment on the front lines of Ijevan and Shamshadin, an alarm has been declared in the 3rd Army Corps of Tavush, etc.”

“The mentioned information does not correspond to reality,” the Defense Ministry said, strongly urging to refrain from spreading “blatant misinformation.”