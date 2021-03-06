Armenian State Symphony Orchestra cooperates with Swiss HomeOrchestra educational project

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra launches a joint project with HomeOrchestra, a Swiss classical music education project. Within the framework of this project the orchestra will perform famous classical music pieces under the baton of the Spanish conductor Ricardo Casero on March 9, and produce video recordings to be incorporated in the repertoire of the HomeOrchestra project.

HomeOrchestra is a Swiss educational project, which makes orchestral arrangements of well-known classical music pieces available for beginners to develop experience as soloists.

As a result of the cooperation with HomeOrchestra, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will give young soloists a chance to listen and watch the accompaniment by our orchestra online.