Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral relations, regional challenges

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on issues on the bilateral agenda. The parties hailed the dynamics of development of relations based on centuries-old friendship and reiterated the mutual readiness to strengthen it, including through intensification of political dialogue at different levels.

The interlocutors touched upon regional security and stability issues. Both sides emphasized the role of coordinated cooperation in addressing new regional challenges.