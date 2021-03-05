YouTube to lift Trump ban if violence threat falls, says CEO

YouTube’s chief executive has said the platform may lift Donald Trump’s suspension, if the threat of “real-world violence” decreases, the BBC reports.

Susan Wojcicki said the company will look at government warnings and violent rhetoric to determine when it’s safe to lift the suspension.

Following the Capitol Hill riot on 6 January that left five dead, Mr Trump’s account was suspended.

YouTube said he had violated their incitement of violence policy.

“It’s pretty clear that right now where we stand, that there still is that elevated risk of violence,” the YouTube chief said during an interview with the Atlantic Council on Thursday.