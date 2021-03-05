New resolution calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release all Armenian prisoners

A new resolution submitted by the Congressional Armenian Caucus calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release all 200+ Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

This bipartisan resolution – introduced by Adam Schiff, Gus Bilirakis, Jackie Speier, David G. Valadao, and Frank Pallone – cites findings that Azerbaijani military forces have mistreated ethnic Armenian prisoners of war and subjected them to “physical abuse and humiliation,” including beheadings, summary executions, and the desecration of human remains.

The measure specifically highlights “significant concern that female detainees in particular could be subject to sexual assaults and other mistreatment,” and asks the State Department to “to engage at all levels with Azerbaijani authorities including through the OSCE Minsk Group process to make clear the importance of adhering to their obligations under the November 9th statement & international law to immediately release all prisoners of war and captured civilians.”

“The ANCA welcomes this powerful, bipartisan Congressional call for strong and sustained American leadership in demanding Azerbaijan’s immediate release of more than 200 illegally held Armenian hostages,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Suren Hamparian.