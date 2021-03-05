Marcos Pizzelli appointed Armenia’s football ambassador in South America

Former Armenia international Marcos Pizzelli will represent the Football Federation of Armenia in South America.

Speaking about his appointment, Marcos Pizzelli expressed gratitude for the confidence placed on him.

“First of all, I am happy to be involved in Armenian Football again. I will do my best to repay everything that Armenia gave to me. My function will be to represent FFA during various events. Apart from that, my idea is to try to be as close as possible to Armenian diaspora here, in South America. Probably, I will try to find players of Armenian origin, who will be able to join the National Team in the nearest future,” the retired midfielder said.

“I am confident, that Football Federation of Armenia will give me field for develop and study. From my side, I will do everything to help Armenian football,” he added.

FFA president Armen Melikbekyan said: “It was a month ago when we announced the appointment of Yura Movsisyan as the FFA ambassador in North America. Now we decided that Marcos Pizzelli – another notable player – will be busy with similar functions in South America.”

“For us, it is very important to be sure, that former Armenian national team players are involved in Armenian football after the retirement,” Melikbekyan said.

“South America is a very important region, because Armenian diaspora is big there and football is very popular. I am sure that Marcos Pizzelli will be the person to to help us find new players and to make them play for Armenia,” he added.