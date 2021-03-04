Senator Menendez calls for U.S. leadership in securing Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian POWs

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Bob Menendez calls for U.S. leadership in securing Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian POWs – still illegally held (and openly abused) by Baku more than 100 days after the end of fighting.

We will look to help the people of Armenia, and help to facilitate the release of prisoners of war that the Azerbaijanis have,” Senator Menendez said.

“It’s a violation of international law, we need to speak out, which the previous Administration did not,” he added.