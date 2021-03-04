SocietyTop

Memorial to soldiers killed in Artsakh war and the missing to be created at Yerablur

Memorial to the soldiers killed in Artsakh war and the missing will be erected at Yerablur Military Pantheon.

By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a working group will be set up to coordinate the work.

