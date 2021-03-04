Home | All news | Society | Memorial to soldiers killed in Artsakh war and the missing to be created at Yerablur SocietyTop Memorial to soldiers killed in Artsakh war and the missing to be created at Yerablur Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 4, 2021, 13:29 Less than a minute Memorial to the soldiers killed in Artsakh war and the missing will be erected at Yerablur Military Pantheon. By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a working group will be set up to coordinate the work. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 4, 2021, 13:29 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print